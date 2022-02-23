DES MOINES, Iowa — Afghan refugees continue to receive help from the Des Moines metro community members as they resettle.

Des Moines Refugee Support continues to receive clothing, household items, and toiletries from the community, but Erin Bell, the coordinator tells me that one item they currently don’t need more of is women’s clothes.

“Sewing is incredibly important, especially to women. So we have made sewing machines and sewing supplies kind of a priority. They don’t want our clothes, they want to make their own clothes like they have always done,” said Bell.

The organization is currently helping 66 households in the area. Bell says some of the most important donations people can make are the ones that make the refugees feel like they are home.

Because of this, they have started to ask for other things, like sewing machines and fabric.

The need for fabric continues to grow, especially larger pieces. Bell says 4-yards or more gets the most use, but any size can be donated because Afghan women want to sew themselves hijabs and longer dresses.

Supplies like tea kettles and cups are another cultural donation they are asking for.

“For these people, they’ve lost everything. So those little things that we can do to make them feel a little bit more connected to their home. It’s worth it for sure,” said Bell.

You can find more information on their Facebook page about donation and volunteer opportunities.