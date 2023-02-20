DES MOINES, IOWA — The site of the current Grubb YMCA in Des Moines will soon be home to the Reichardt Community Recreation Center, the Patty and Jim Cownie Family Courts and Gymnasium and the Ruan Foundation track among other amenities. They are part of more than $3.5 million in donations to the $18 million project.

The City of Des Moines and the Parks and Recreation department hope to replace the aging Grubb YMCA with a new facility by 2026. The new facility would include an indoor pool, gymnasium and track as well as community rooms. It would be surrounded by a neighborhood park, playground and outdoor basketball court. The City of Des Moines is committing $12 million to the project including a fundraising campaign. The first round of fundraising was announced on Monday, along with naming rights that will accompany that those donations:

Reichardt Community Recreation Center – $1,200,000 gift

Patty and Jim Cownie Family Courts and Gymnasium – $ 1,000,000 gift

Ruan Foundation Track – $500,000 gift

$500,000 – Catalyst Foundation

Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines Community Room – $250,000 gift

$100,000 – W.T. and Edna M Dahl Trust

$20,000 – Lohse Family Foundation

The City of Des Moines has a webpage dedicated to the project that includes a timeline of decision making and renderings of what the proposed new facility.