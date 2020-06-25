Des Moines Ranked #1 City in the Country for Increased Hookworm Cases in Pets

DES MOINES, Iowa — Though there is a small percentage of cats and dogs infected by the coronavirus, there’s another disease Iowa pet owners need to be on the lookout for.

A new report from the Companion Animal Parasite Council has ranked Des Moines as the number one city in the country for increased hookworm cases.

Hookworms is a contagious, parasite disease that threatens the health of both pets and people.

Signs of hookworms in cats and dogs include anemia, diarrhea, and blood loss which can be fatal. Humans infected usually get threadlike rashes on the skin.

Pets can become infected with hookworm by larvae penetrating the skin, licking paws, chewing contaminated toys, and ingesting infected prey, such as mice.

A study done by Parasite and Vector shows that there has been a 47% increase in hookworm cases in the U.S from 2012-2018. The Companion Animal Parasite Council said those cases have dramatically increased in the past 30 days.

Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior said one of the main reasons for an increase in positive hookworm cases is dog parks. The Trust for Public Land reported a 40% increase in dog parks in the U.S in the last 10 years.

According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, 40% of people do not pick up after their dogs in parks and hookworms can be found in stool. 80% Of dog parks in the U.S are contaminated with parasitic elements.

Dr. Prior said this is why it’s important to protect your pet with monthly parasite preventatives and to take them to the vet on a regular basis.

“You’re not just protecting your pet, you’re protecting your family, and you’re protecting other dogs and other people in your community by putting your pets on these preventatives, and your local veterinarian is the best person to advise you on what to use,” Dr. Prior said.