DES MOINES, Iowa — Jazz and funk musician Samuel Jonathan Johnson was on the path to stardom when he released his first album. While the Des Moines-raised musician never released another album, a song from his debut is still relevant to this day.

“So far, this has stood the test of time, and people are still discovering it,” Johnson said.

His one and only album, “My Music,” was released in 1978 by Columbia Records. The title track from the album got a second life in 2001 when it was sampled by rapper Jadakiss and producer The Alchemist for their hit, “We Gonna Make It.”

“I had BET on [the first time I heard We Gonna Make It],” said his son, Samuel Jonathan Johnson, Jr. “When I heard the strings, I just popped up and said, ‘Wow.’ I called my dad and he didn’t believe me.'”

Johnson said his career would not have been possible without his mom pushing him to play organ at their Des Moines church as a teenager.

“It was a big church on East 17th Street and University,” Johnson recalled. “I started fumbling around with my hands until I was playing the songs that they were singing.”

Johnson served in Vietnam, then moved to New York to become a songwriter. He said he was signed to Columbia after talent scout John Hammond heard his cassette tape.

“He signed Bruce Springsteen and me, we’re the last two people he signed,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson stepped away from the music industry shortly after his album’s release to care for his mother.

“My mom was sick, she was given six months to live,” Johnson said. “She lived 19 years longer than those six months.”

Both Johnson and his son are still musicians; the younger Johnson produces hip-hop music in Des Moines under the name Cerebral 1, and the older Johnson moved to Las Vegas to pursue his career.

While they both continue to pursue music, they’re proud of the legacy they have left so far.

“I love [My Music], it made me feel like I was somebody special growing up,” Johnson, Jr. said.