How do you measure the size of a crowd when there are no seats, no rooms, no doors, and no tickets? When you can only estimate a big number, you’re left counting a bunch of small ones. So how about this?

They came from all 50 states and more than 20 countries and brought more than just bikes.

“594 buses and RVs,” lists Water Works Park Foundation director, Sam Carrell, “1,600 support vehicles, 60 semis.”

They rolled into 1,500-acre Water Works Park, which was ready.

“This is definitely the biggest free event that Des Moines has ever hosted,” says event promoter, Mindy Toyne, of In Any Event Promotions.

There were 89 vendors in three different areas. Ready with a cool drink…lots of drink.

Twenty-four pallets of water, six pallets of liquor — served by 245 bartenders in 500,000 cups.

“To get 245 bartenders on a Wednesday, it’s a tall task,” says Tony Rose, another of the event’s coordinators.

With that many drinks, you’d better find 520 kaibos, and Tim Snow just happened to have that many.

“This is the most we’ve ever done as a company!” Snow says. “I sold us out!”

Ninety-six degrees was met with 9,600 pounds of ice. And for those who needed more, there was one swimming tank with probably one-too-many people inside.

But really — how many people were there? Would someone at least guess?

“I’ve said two things,” says Matt Phippen. “I’ve said ‘a lot’ and I’ve said ‘eleventy billion because I don’t have a number.’”

Phippen is the ride director, but even he could only offer up anecdotes.

“We closed Highway 30 down over by Carroll, and four lanes were full of bikes for as far as you could see.”

And they all bedded down here tonight. In like 10-hundred tents, after watching three different stages, in one place that will never forget them.

“We’ve done concerts, we’ve done camping, we’ve done concerts and camping, but we haven’t done something this big,” Carrell says.