Des Moines Public Works Ready for Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Public works crews in Des Moines were able to get a jump start on this winter storm and feel prepared to tackle the snow when it falls.

Public Works Director Jonathan Gano says the crews spread 450 tons of salt on Sunday.

“That salt is still on the ground, so we expect the first round of snow to melt on contact,” Gano said. “But we are still expecting a lot of treacherous road conditions, so stay home and stay off the roads if you can.”

Plow drivers will start getting out there when the city gets at least one inch of snow. Those drivers will have more than 2,200 miles of city streets to clear, but primary snow routes will be prioritized.

More than 200 city employees will be working on snow removal duties.

You can keep track of the progress of plows in Des Moines here.