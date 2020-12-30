Des Moines Public Works Crews Working to Clear Record Snowfall

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines saw a record snowfall from Tuesday’s winter storm and that is keeping the city’s snow plows busy.

The official snow total was 9.6” for December 29th, 2020. Des Moines Public Works says city crews were only able to begin plowing in neighborhoods around midnight, after clearing snow routes.

Public Works has 2,200 miles of roadway to clear in Des Moines and Director Jonathan Gano says it could be a full day before every street in the city gets plowed.

“They try to move into all corners of the city at once. As soon as those snow routes are cleaned off, a snow plow team is peeled off and sent into the neighborhoods to start working those residential streets. It will take 14-24 hours. With this much snow, I’m guessing it will be closer to 24 hours to get every street in the city plowed,” said Gano.

The city says street parking is only allowed on the even side of the street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday while plows are still clearing snow in residential neighborhoods.

And in Des Moines, your sidewalk must be cleared within 48 hours of the end of the snowfall event or you could be ticketed.