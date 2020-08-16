Des Moines Public Works Begins Free Curbside Debris Clean Up Monday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — The piles of debris on the side of the road continue to grow, but on Monday much of it will be gone as Des Moines Public Works makes its way through every street in the city to collect debris for free.

“This is vegetative debris, so just tree limbs. It is just storm damage only, so if it’s landscape cleanup time at your home, this is not the right way to get rid of it,” Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said.

Des Moines Public Works said it will make one pass down every street, so if your debris is not on the curb or the right-of-way by 6 a.m. Monday, you might be missed. If your debris is not removed, you can take it to the scrub site at 1601 Harriet Street. However, whether it’s on your curb or at the site, all debris must less than eight feet long and less than 18 inches in diameter.

The removal process could take a couple of weeks, so during that time drivers need to be careful of where they park.

“We don’t have a parking prohibition in these places where we’re going to be operating, but if you are parking in front of a pile, please know that that’s going to be a problem, especially if that’s not your pile. If you’re parking in front of a neighbor’s house, that can make the collection much more challenging,” Gano said.

The city will be tracking the progress live on an interactive map on its website. To see if the city has made a stop at your house, visit dsm.city.