Des Moines Public Works Advises People to Stay Off Roads, Be Aware of Snow Plows

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines began prepping for the blizzard Thursday with trucks and salt piles ready to hit the streets once the snow arrived.

Officials in Des Moines are warning that if you don’t have to travel, try to stay off the roads, for your own safety and so snow plows can complete their work.



Des Moines Public Works was expecting this heavy flow of snow coming in, but since the winter storm started as rain laying down brine would have been ineffective on the snow because the brine would have washed way.

Director of Des Moines Public Works, Jonathan Gano, believes that the pavement was warm enough Thursday to melt the first snow once it started falling.

The city is prepared for anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow and Public Works is already working on the roads.



Gano said drivers need to be aware of snow plows working, “Give the snowplows plenty of room. They do not have good visibility, they are very large trucks and they are working and trying to pay attention to road conditions and instrumentation inside the truck.”

To track plowing progress in Des Moines and receive winter-weather alerts visit DMSnow.org or text DMSNOW to the number 96000.