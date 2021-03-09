Des Moines Public Schools Will Replace Failing Grades With an ‘Incomplete’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools will offer middle and high school students who are failing courses the chance to go to summer school and improve their grades.

The district wrote, “…for the 2020-21 school year, DMPS is temporarily suspending the use of the letter grade ‘F’ and using ‘Incomplete’ in its place.”

“We’re not just writing off the school year,” said Phil Roeder, Des Moines Public Schools’ communication director. “We want to make sure that students that fell behind that would have otherwise failed a course that they have this opportunity to catch up so that they can remain on course for graduation or whatever the next step might be for them.”

The district said the summer courses would offer in-person learning as well as other options.

However, one Des Moines parent questioned if the district is doing enough to help students now.

“Are we doing something for them now? Or are we just hoping that they catch up come summertime?” said Kelly Roberson.

The district is not sure how many students will attend summer school this year.

“We hope that this is a relatively small sacrifice for students to make — especially a high school student who is close to graduating — in order to get that diploma and take advantage of this,” said Roeder.