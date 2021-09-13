Des Moines Public Schools to reinstate mask mandate Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools will reinstate its mask mandate after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law that prevented schools from requiring masks.

Des Moines Public Schools will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in the district’s schools starting Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“The court’s decision to set aside Iowa’s ban on school districts being able to protect children in our care is welcome news,” Superintendent Thomas Ahart said in a statement. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Iowa, our families and staff have expressed their concerns about schools not being able to require minimal, effective mitigation steps, such as wearing a mask, in order to keep people healthy and safe. With today’s ruling, as Superintendent I will reinstate a mask mandate – as we had in place for most of last school year – for all students, staff and visitors to Des Moines Public Schools.”

Des Moines Public Schools is the first school district in Iowa to reimpose a mask mandate after the court ruling Monday.