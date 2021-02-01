Des Moines Public Schools to Recommend Removal of School Resource Officers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools could be changing the way safety looks in schools and it may start with the removal of school resource officers (SROs).

“Any time there is a cop standing right there, you’ve got the deterrent of that and you’ve also got the benefit of having an almost immediate response,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. Des Moines Public Schools Director of Climate and Culture Jake Troja said, “The culture of the building is established by our team. One person on that team isn’t a lynchpin in providing that safety. It’s a whole team effort.”

On Tuesday, the Des Moines School Board will discuss the district’s recommendation to no longer staff SROs. In November, the district polled students, parents and staff about the need for SROs in their schools. In the survey responses, 62% of high school students felt the officers were not helpful and 67% that the position was not very important.

District data from the 2018 to the 2020 school year shows there were 2,537 calls of service to Des Moines middle and high schools with 654 arrests. The district also claims that in the past decade black students were almost six times more likely than their white peers to be arrested. Des Moines Public Schools says removing those officers doesn’t mean school will be less safe.

The district would reallocate the $750,000 for the 11 officers in other ways that enhance safety in the classroom. Troja said, “If we invest in relationship building, community building, restoration, solving problems and investing in solving problems is key. Can we create a better outcome and a safer environment? We believe we can.”

If the school board agrees with the district recommendation, it will be a tough loss for the SROs who have spent time inside the district’s schools. “It takes a special cop to be an SRO. Those were probably some of our most committed officers. We’ve definitely got a space for them somewhere else in our department, but I know they will miss those opportunities to build the relationships and enjoy the time with the kids,” said Parizek.

While the school board could vote on the matter Tuesday, it is not expected to be an action item until their meeting on Feb. 16.