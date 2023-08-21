DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer is officially coming to an end as school starts back on August 23rd for the state’s largest school district.

Due to the expected high temperatures, the Des Moines School District has posted guidelines on their website as to how they plan to keep students cool and safe while returning to class.

All of DMPS classrooms are air conditioned, so most changes will be happening for outdoor activities, and events.

According to the site, when the heat index is or exceeds 100 degrees, parents can expect outdoor activities and recess to be canceled, rescheduled, or moved indoors.

Additionally, high school athletic practices will be held from 6 to 8 A.M., and/or after 7:30 P.M.

For kids riding the bus, it is important to note that not all school buses are air conditioned, so students should be prepared with the appropriate attire and water.

