Des Moines Public Schools One Step Closer to Removing School Resource Officers Completely

DES MOINES, Iowa — Results from a November survey sent out to Des Moines Public Schools’ staff, students and parents showed just 38% of high school students viewed school resource officers (SROs) as helpful and just 33% of staff viewed the officers as important. Students and Superintendent Tom Ahart say what safety looks like has to change, and it starts with no more SROs.

“We as a district claimed a commitment to anti-racism and not just anti-racism to a certain point. Upholding a systemically racist institution in our schools is not education it is indoctrination,” said Lyric Sellers, a junior student at Des Moines East High School. Ahart said, “The SROs are not perfect and none of us are. They are a symbol of safety for some students but that is certainly not universally true.”

The district made their recommendation Tuesday evening to the school board. The district currently spends around $750,000 for 11 school resource officers. The district also claims police call data to Des Moines schools from the past ten years shows Black students were nearly six times more likely than white students to be arrested. By removing the officers they can add staff and community members who are trained in de-escalation, mitigation efforts when danger arises and building strong relationships with students. The district says this is not an anti-police decision. In fact, the district says the police department is in full agreement.

“Chief Wingert and staff were very vocal with me around recognizing that the presence in schools is not a positive one right now and he wants what is best for Des Moines kids. He stated immediately, ‘I think we need to separate.’ We agreed,” said Matt Smith, Des Moines Public Schools associate superintendent.

A vote on removing SROs could come as soon as the school board’s next meeting on Feb. 16. During the pandemic, the district does not have SROs in their buildings. If approved, the permanent removal of SROs will begin during the 2021-22 school year.