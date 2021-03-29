Des Moines Public Schools Officially Exiting CIML Sports Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa – Starting in the 2022-23 school year, Des Moines’ public high schools will be competing in a new athletic conference.

The announcement came Monday morning from Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Ahart.

East, Hoover, Lincoln, North, and Roosevelt high schools will join with several other schools to create a new conference. Multiple schools have already approved leaving or have expressed they are considering leaving the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. They include Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, and Ottumwa.

Dr. Ahart says the formation of the new conference will allow the district’s students greater competitive success and lead to more participation in sports.

In the district’s announcement of the move, several positives to creating the new district were outlined including the greater flexibility a smaller conference can provide as well as the ability to maintain historic rivalries between central Iowa schools.

“While DMPS is a founding member of the CIML, the current size of the conference has created challenges in everything from scheduling to decision-making to significant inequities among its member schools. This is the right time to look at a new direction,” said Jason Allen, the Des Moines Public School district’s director of activities.

The decision did not require approval from the Des Moines School Board.