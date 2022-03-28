DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines School Board is working on next year’s budget.

The district launched its virtual budget forum, allowing people to watch a presentation online and ask questions.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Ahart and the chief financial officer go through the district’s goals and proposed budget.

Chair of the School Board Dwana Bradley said it’s important for taxpayers to know where their money is being spent.

“What people will see in this budget is that we’re gonna need your help. We’re gonna need you to be advocates for us when we go and make the ask for more funding,” Bradley said. “The district does its very best to make cuts as needed and to try not to impact our staff and our students, but it’s getting to a point where I think it’s like what else can we do?”

The School Board is expected to adopt a budget at their next meeting on Tuesday, April 5.