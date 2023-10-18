DES MOINES, Iowa — Since the start of the school year, some Des Moines Public Schools have faced a shortage of crossing guards.

Candice Broderick is the Area Supervisor for Des Moines. She said that the problem lies in finding consistent people who are available during the shifts and are interested in the job. That’s why schools are urging more people to apply.

Broderick said, “A lot of our schools are near very busy streets and drivers aren’t always paying attention like they should. It’s just very important for us to keep our local kids safe and keep them safe on the way to school.”

Crossing guards make $18.50 an hour and there are two shifts, one in the morning from 7 AM to 8 AM and one in the afternoon from 2:25 PM to 3:10 PM. The daily rate if they work both shifts is about $37.

According to Broderick, the schools that are currently facing a shortage of crossing guards are King Elementary, Oak Park Elementary, and Monroe Elementary.

The company that oversees the guards in Des Moines is called ACMS. They also oversee the school districts in Ankeny, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Broderick said that these districts aren’t facing shortages right now, but districts are always looking for crossing guards.

To apply, anyone interested can fill out an application online or call Broderick at 515-735-0458.