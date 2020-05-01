Des Moines Public Schools Announce Virtual Graduation Plans

Des Moines, Iowa — The Class of 2020 in Des Moines will still have a commencement ceremony, but no cap-and-gown will be required.

Des Moines Public Schools announced on Friday that it will hold virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 27th. Each school will host its own ceremony with remarks from the principal and other speakers and a roll call of the class of 2020.

The ceremonies will be carried on DMPS-TV as well as on the DMPS web site and district social media accounts.

“While all of us at Des Moines Public Schools miss our students, we feel especially bad for our seniors having to endure the most unusual ending to a school year any of us have ever experienced,” Superintendent Tom Ahart said in a press release. “While we cannot hold a traditional commencement this year, we want to celebrate our graduates as best we can under the circumstances. We want each member of the Class of 2020 to know that we care for them, that we are going to miss them, and that we respect what they have accomplished.”

“In some ways, this decision was harder than deciding not to reopen schools, but given the lack of clarity and transparency around the COVID-19 pandemic this is the only decision that’s in the interest of the health and well-being of our students and families,” Ahart’s comments continued, “But here’s the upside: this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us, including our graduates, and something we will tell our children and grandchildren about.”