Des Moines Public School District Upgrades HVAC system ahead of the school year

The Des Moines Public School District is replacing its HVAC systems in 11 school buildings before students and staff return to the classroom. Its part of a plan to make schools more energy efficient and the air safer to breath amidst continuing pandemic concerns.

The replacement is a part of the district’s five-year capital improvement plan and routine maintenance.

The HVAC systems will break up stale air and pull in fresh air from outside.

A computer system regulates the amount of fresh air in a school based upon the number of people in the building at one time.

“It’s our core business is to provide a comfortable, safe place for the children to learn and then also for the staff that’s educating them,” said Jamie Wilkerson, Director of Facility Services for Des Moines Public School.

The school district spent $12 million to upgrade the HVAC system cost $12 million to replace.