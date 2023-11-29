DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Library has had a social worker working at its Central Library location for the past two months, and so far has seen many patrons engaging with their services.

Ashlan Lippert is the Community Resource Specialist at the DMPL and works as the library’s social worker.

Lippert said that in her first two months, she’s helped 135 different patrons.

“I thought what better place for a social worker to practice? I mean this is one of the last safe free nonthreatening places that exists. I think our patrons really trust our librarians but some of the social service needs that we see come through our doors are really diverse and complex and that requires some social expertise so social workers are kind of the perfect counterpart to our librarians,” Lippert said.

As a social worker for the library, Lippert works to connect patrons with community resources.

“It’s been exciting in our community in Des Moines how many people, how many organizations are aware of this position who have reached out to me to make connections. It’s been wonderful to work with our partners in the community and build those relationships to see how we can quickly get people to resources and services,” Lippert said.

