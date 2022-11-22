DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Public Library has been awarded a $1 million grant to fund programs to improve early literacy. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The library says the money will be used to continue and expand two current literacy programs. Simple Steps encourage kids, parents and caregivers to do small every day activities to improve literacy. Rosie Reader is an outreach program that sends library staff to classrooms, childcare centers and other programs to promote reading.

The $1,000,000 in funding will be released over the next three years to the library.