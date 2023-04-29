DES MOINES, IA — Día Del Niño is a traditional Mexican holiday that highlights the importance of literacy for children coming from all cultural backgrounds.

On Saturday, the Des Moines Public Library hosted the event at Union Park for the third time. The event was free to attend for everyone with the help from community partners.

Kids could enjoy literacy activities, stem stations, carousel rides and piñata smashing. Parents had the opportunity to check out community resource booths scattered over the park.