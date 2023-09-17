DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Library will be hosting a bilingual workshop during Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival on September 23 & 24. It gives an opportunity for parents and their children to bond and celebrate their heritage. Lesvia Juarez from the DMPL joined Cinthia Naranjo on Today in Iowa Sunday.
Des Moines Public Library hosting Bilingual story workshop at Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival
by: Cinthia Naranjo
