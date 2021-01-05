Des Moines Public Library Announces 2021 Reading Challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa — While many people have set the goal to work on their physical health at the start of the new year, Des Moines Public Library is helping Iowans focus on their brain health.

DMPL has recently announced its 2021 Reading Challenge. This challenge requires participants to read 12 books in 12 months from 12 different genres.

Director of Des Moines Central Library, Sue Woody, said DMPL librarians picked these 12 different genres with the intent of getting people out of their comfort zones.

“They just want to challenge people to read something that they might not always be reading,” Woody said. “Maybe you love mysteries, maybe you love romance. But it’s time for us to just challenge ourselves with something new and different.”

Categories include:

Book by an author featured in DMPL’s speaker series

Book recommended by a librarian

Book of short stories or essays

A ‘classic’ you’ve always wanted to read

A book based on it’s cover

A book you enjoyed in school or college

A nonfiction book about a significant historical event

An Epistolary novel

A book where the protagonist and author share a diverse identity

A book not set on earth

Book where humans are not the main characters

Road trip book

DMPL librarians will also be available to help participants find books in genres they are less familiar with.

Participants who keep up with the reading challenge will have the chance to win a monthly gift card for up to $25 and have a chance of winning a grand prize of a $150 gift card in December.

Books aren’t the only thing Des Moines Public Library is focused on this year. DMPL has also expanded its database to give members unlimited access to online arts and crafts classes.

“There’s so many more ways than just reading to engage your brain, our databases cover so many different categories,” Woody said. “So learn something new, there’s webinars and classes on how to learn new things.”

Des Moines Central Library is open by appointment only for internet use. To learn more about the 2021 Reading Challenge, visit the Des Moines Public Library website.