For the third time in seven years, the road to the Final Four will go through Des Moines.

Wells Fargo Arena will host first and second round games for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2023. The arena previously hosted first and second round matchups in both 2016 and 2019.

Catch Des Moines president and CEO Greg Edwards said the NCAA’s decision to return to Des Moines again shows how much of an impression the city has made on tourists, fans, and the league itself.

“They love Wells Fargo Arena,” Edwards said. “They love the size of it, and we pack it in with all of the fan bases. Our community totally embraces this event, you’ll see restaurants hang banners for the different schools. Everybody just gets behind it.”

There was concern that Des Moines could lose the tournament due to a law passed this legislative session barring transgender athletes from competing in high school or college sports. The NCAA stated last year it would only select championship sites that were “safe, healthy and free of discrimination,” but the statement is no longer on the NCAA’s website.

Edwards said the NCAA assured him that the March Madness matchups would remain in Des Moines next year.

“It’s good,” Edwards said. “It’s self-assuring that they’re going to be back.”