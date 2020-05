DES MOINES, Iowa — What began as a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd escalated into chaos Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Des Moines police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred protesters who had gathered outside the police headquarters downtown.

In an interview with WHO 13’s Keith Murphy, Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek talked about how the night escalated into violence.

Watch live coverage at the scene here.