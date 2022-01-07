Des Moines police trying to identify man accused of luring girl into vehicle, assaulting her

A man reportedly lured a 12-year-old girl into his vehicle and then assaulted her in Des Moines on Nov. 11, 2021 (DMPD).

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are working to identify a man who reportedly lured a 12-year-old girl into his vehicle and then assaulted her.

The incident happened back on Nov. 11, 2021. According to police, the girl was waiting inside a business in the 100 block of E. Euclid Avenue after missing a bus. The man offered her a ride and she went with him. Instead of taking the girl to her destination, the man drove her to a different location and assaulted her, police said. The girl was able to run away from the vehicle to a nearby business where someone called police.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall. The photos above show the suspect on the night of the incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call Detective Lucas Kramer at 515-237-1618. Anonymous tips can also be shared through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com