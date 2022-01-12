Des Moines police still searching for driver in early morning fatal hit-and-run

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have found the car that hit-and-killed a man early Wednesday morning on MLK Parkway near downtown, but they’re still looking for the driver.

Police say the pedestrian was hit around 2:40am on Wednesday near SE 8th Street and E. MLK Parkway. The suspect vehicle, a yellow 2004 Chevy Cavalier, lost its license plate at the scene. Police located the car hours later but haven’t found the person who was driving it. Police are asking for any help the public can offer to get that driver off the streets and behind bars.

“This is a serious crime, this isn’t just a traffic crash this is a serious crime so we’re going to investigate it like we would any other serious crime,” says Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, “There’s a lot of pieces that we got to put together right now. There’s a lot of technical evidence that need to be examined. There’s a lot of people that we need to talk to so there’s a whole lot that still needs to come in this investigation.”

MLK Parkway was closed for hours on Wednesday as police processed the crime scene. This was the first traffic fatality of 2022 in Des Moines.