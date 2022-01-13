Des Moines Police seeking man connected to Sunday shooting

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help finding a man with multiple felony drug warrants who may also be connected to a weekend shooting.

On Thursday afternoon, DMPD asked on its Facebook page for assistance from the public finding 24-year-old Andrew Gordon Meyer. Police say he has multiple active drug-related warrants and they believe he has “important knowledge” of a Sunday morning shooting.

24-year-old Trishay Thompson, the shooting victim, remains hospitalized in critical condition. His family tells WHO 13 that he has opened his eyes. He is paralyzed from the neck down and is on a ventilator.

If you have any information about Meyer’s whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-22-1400.