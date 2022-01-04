Des Moines police seeking help identifying suspect in armed assault

News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in an armed assault.

Back on Nov. 27, the suspect (pictured above) was involved in a dispute at a restaurant in the 1200 block of E. Euclid Avenue when he reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Follett at 515-237-1411. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Authorities did not release any other information about the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News