Des Moines police seeking help identifying suspect in armed assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in an armed assault.

Back on Nov. 27, the suspect (pictured above) was involved in a dispute at a restaurant in the 1200 block of E. Euclid Avenue when he reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Follett at 515-237-1411. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Authorities did not release any other information about the case.