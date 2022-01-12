Des Moines Police investigating fatal early morning hit-and-run accident

UPDATE: Des Moines Police have found the suspect vehicle. The crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

DES MOINES, IOWA — A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning near downtown Des Moines – now police are asking for the public’s help to find the car and driver involved.

It happened at 2:41 near SE 7th Street and E. MLK Parkway. First responders found a man lying in the street with serious injuries. He was taken to a Des Moines hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have identified the vehicle they say was involved – a two-door yellow 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier. The car will have heavy front end damage and be missing its front license plate. If you have information about the car or driver you are asked to call 911 immediately.