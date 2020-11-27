Des Moines Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving night.

The hit-and-run happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue. First responders found a man in critical condition. He was transported to a hospital and later died.

Police say a dark-colored SUV (pictured below) hit the man and then left the scene. The vehicle was last seen driving north on SE 14th Street. Investigators believe it could have front-end damage and a broken headlight.

If you have information about the crash, call Des Moines police at 515-283-4811.

Des Moines police say a dark-colored SUV hit a man and then left the scene at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)