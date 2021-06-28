Des Moines police searching for persons of interest in Waterloo homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Investigators are searching for two people of interest in an ongoing Waterloo homicide investigation who are believed to be in Des Moines.

Dayton Matlock, 23, was fatally shot in Waterloo on May 15. Two women also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in that shooting.

Investigators are now looking for 25-year-old Marcus Sykes, who was allegedly in possession of a firearm at the time the shooting occurred. He has an active arrest warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police believe Sykes is currently in Des Moines with 23-year-old Shireca Wilson, who also has an active arrest warrant as a result of a probation violation.

Anyone in the Des Moines area with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Police say a reward fund is available.