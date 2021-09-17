Des Moines police searching for persons of interest in homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is looking for two people who may have information about a homicide investigation.

Police discovered the body of 43-year-old Javier Moncada by the Des Moines River in the 1900 block of Hartford Avenue on Aug. 30. Investigators say Moncada suffered a gunshot wound prior to his death.

Police have now issued material witness warrants for 18-year-old Jonathan Bautista and his 20-year-old sister, Jasmin Bautista, who are both from Des Moines. Investigators say both may have critical information about the investigation.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Des Moines Police Department detectives at 515-237-1499 or 515-237-1473.