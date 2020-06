DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a missing man.

Raymel Rogers, 57, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Monday at 2:30 p.m. near the 2300 block of Hickman Road.

Police say Rogers had a recent medical issue that makes it difficult for him to communicate and he may experience confusion.

Rogers is approximately 5’11” tall, weighs 160 pounds and is bald.

Call 911 if you see him.