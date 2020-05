UPDATE: Des Moines police say Cristofer has been found safe and well and is now reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL: Des Moines police are asking for the community’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Cristofer Garcia was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of 4th Street.

Cristofer is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police say Cristofer is autistic and may be frightened by strangers.

If you have seen Cristofer, call 911.