Des Moines police searching for missing 79-year-old man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 79-year-old man.

Wayne Herman was reported missing at 8:55 a.m. Sunday after he was last seen at his home on the city’s east side. Herman is believed to be in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Herman is 5’10” tall, weighs 135 lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair that is cut short. He was last seen wearing a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Herman may be driving a grey-colored 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with Iowa license plate BAF

299.

If you’ve seen Herman, call 911.

This is a stock photo of the same make/model of Herman’s vehicle. It is not a photo of his vehicle.