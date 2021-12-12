Des Moines police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Fray Sanchez voluntarily left the 5800 block of SW 2nd Street Sunday morning and has not returned as expected, according to police.

Fray is riding a green-colored BMX-style bicycle. He is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs about 95 pounds. It is not known what type of clothing he was wearing.

If you believe you have seen Fray or have information regarding his location, call 911.