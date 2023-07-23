DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are searching for a man who is allegedly connected to a violent domestic incident on Sunday.

Police are looking for Joshua Paul Thompson, 31, and the victim who Thompson allegedly forced to travel with him. Police said Thompson is believed to be driving a maroon 2015 Hyundai Tucson with the license plate number HOS303. Evidence collected indicates that Thompson may have left the metro area, according to police.

Police said Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts or sees Thompson is asked to call 911 immediately.