DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man who is believed to be medically at-risk.

David McCullough was last seen on Thursday at his home in the 1500 block of 61st Street. Police said McCullough is medically at-risk because he does not have his necessary medication.

McCullough is about 5’6″ and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing jeans, a tan-colored vest, and a sun hat. McCullough does not drive, but walks with a cane.

Anyone with information regarding McCullough’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.