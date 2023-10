DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police responded to a crash that resulted in serious injuries on the northeast side of the city Friday night.

At around 7:30 p.m. officers and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash in the 4200 block of Hubbell Avenue. According to a post on X, two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said all lanes of traffic in the 4200 block of Hubbell will be temporarily shut down for crews to investigate and clear the scene.