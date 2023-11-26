DES MOINES, Iowa- The Des Moines Police Department responded to 36 crashes during the hours of the first snowfall, according to their X account

Around one to three inches of snow fell since Saturday afternoon throughout central Iowa. According to DMPD’s post, the 36 crashes occurred between 3 P.M. on Saturday and 6 A.M. Sunday.

Police specified that 12 crashes happened on the I-235 corridor and 8 were hit-and-runs. Des Moines Fire Department medics assisted on minor injuries in two incidents and one police patrol vehicle was rear-ended during a crash investigation.

Ahead of the snowfall, Des Moines Police released some safe driving tips. These include:

Wearing a seatbelt

Slowing down

Leaving enough space between vehicles

Making sure windows are cleared of any snow

On Sunday morning, the Department of Transportation posted signage along the Interstate reminding drivers to be cautious since snowplows are on the roads and may be traveling around 40 miles per hour or less.