Person in custody after standoff at Des Moines apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person was taken into custody following a standoff at a Des Moines apartment building on Grand Avenue Friday evening.

The standoff began around 4 p.m. after police responded to a domestic situation and then the suspect barricaded themself in the apartment, according to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police temporarily closed down Grand Avenue between 35th Street and 37th Street and evacuated some floors of the apartment building.

Police negotiators were able to speak with the suspect. After about two hours, the person was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

The portion of Grand Avenue that was closed has since reopened.