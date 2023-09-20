AMES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered 13-year-old.

According to police Emily Joann Dudney was reported as a runaway from a juvenile residential facility in Ames. Dudney has ties to the Des Moines area and it’s believed that she may return to the city, police said.

Dudney is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes. She also has a tattoo of a Playboy bunny on her right arm.

Anyone with information about Dudney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.