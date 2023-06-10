DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are requesting the public’s help locating a missing medically at-risk 61-year-old man.

Thomas Brian Schwartz was last seen early Saturday morning at his home in the 4500 block of South Union St. Police said Schwartz was believed to be walking to SE 14th St., but he never arrived.

Schwartz is considered to be medically at-risk because he is without his necessary medications. He was last seen wearing khaki-colored shorts, a light-colored shirt, and a light-colored hat.

Anyone with information regarding Schwartz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.