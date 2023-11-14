DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the woman who was stabbed and killed Tuesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of East 30th Street for a report of a stabbing. When first responders arrived on scene they found an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. The female was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. The victim has now been identified as 20-year-old Alyssa Anne Maher of Des Moines.

Police have charged 24-year-old Brantlee Austin Gage Rainey with first degree murder in connection to Maher’s death. According to police, Rainey was inside the room where Maher was stabbed and was in possession of a knife covered with what appeared to be blood. Rainey is now being held at the Polk County Jail.