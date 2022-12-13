DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of a woman found dead at a home on the south side of the city on Monday. Police say they were initially called to a home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive on a welfare check for two people on Monday morning. Inside the home police found the body of one person and classified the death as a homicide – the 18th of the year in Des Moines.

The victim discovered on Monday has now been identified as 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams. Police have not released any information about her cause of death. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Police are also not commenting on the second person who was a subject of the initial welfare call. Friends of Williams had circulated a missing person’s poster on social media on Monday before news of her death was announced.