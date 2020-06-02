Des Moines Police Release Name of Homicide Victim

Scene of homicide at 1516 Evergreen Ave. in Des Moines on 6/1/20. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a homicide victim found dead in a Des Moines apartment Monday night.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Des Moines resident Zachary Brooks.

Police were called to 1516 Evergreen Ave. at 5:41 Monday night on a report of a possible suicide. When officers arrived they found Brooks deceased inside an apartment.

Investigators say the manner of death does not appear to be suicide.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the case.

This is Des Moines’ 12th homicide of 2020.