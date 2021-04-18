Des Moines Police Recover Man’s Body From Lagoon Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are trying to figure out what happened to a man and a vehicle that morel mushroom hunters discovered in a lagoon on Sunday.

The mushroom hunters made the discovery in a lagoon just south of downtown. Witnesses called police around 12:30 p.m. to an area east the Harriet Street boat ramp located in the 1500 block of Harriet Street. Police say the man’s body was floating outside an almost completely submerged vehicle.

Investigators say it is likely that the person has been dead for a while. They say the area isn’t easily accessible.

“This is a place where we move snow to in the wintertime to get it out of the downtown area,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. “So that truck could have been out there for a long time. This is actually the lowest we’ve seen that water level. The fire department is telling me there are times when they can actually access that lagoon from the river, the water gets so high. It’s been submerged for quite some time. It’s going to take us a little while to figure out exactly how it got there and then who it is.”

Police say they are using missing person logs and the vehicle’s license plates and vehicle identification number to try to identify the victim.