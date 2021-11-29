Des Moines police pursuit ends in rammed patrol car and pepper spray arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in custody after ramming a patrol car and leading officers on a short chase in south Des Moines, authorities said.

Des Moines police say a Polk County Conservation Ranger attempted to pull over a red pickup truck in Easter Lake Park around 3:30 p.m. Monday. When the driver refused to stop, the ranger called for assistance from the Des Moines Police Department and a chase ensued. Police say the driver of the pickup truck rammed one patrol car before a PIT maneuver was used to drive the vehicle off the road along 2321 E. Pine Avenue just east of Indianola Avenue. An officer on scene deployed pepper spray on the suspect before arresting him.

Multiple animals were inside the vehicle. The Animal Rescue League and animal control vehicles removed one large dog and four to six small puppies.

It is not known at this time what the Polk Counter Conservation Ranger’s initial stop was for. No officers were injured in the chase.